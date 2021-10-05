Storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: An active weather pattern will give way to increasing shower/storm chances through Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Clouds will increase through the day, and scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to develop by midday into the afternoon hours. Some of these storms could become locally strong or briefly severe with gusty winds and hail the primary concern. Daytime highs will likely hold in the 70s, but a few spots will probably see 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms stay possible, but the coverage is expected to be slightly less compared to Tuesday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Expect a return to partly cloudy conditions with limited rain chances, mainly during the morning. The afternoon looks warmer with highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: The weather looks dry, sunny, and warm all weekend long with highs climbing into the middle 80s each day.