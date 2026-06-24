Storms Possible Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A couple of strong storms are possible today, although most of the severe activity is expected to stay west of us.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms are expected to move into our SW counties late this morning, with the potential for a few more spotty storms in our western counties this afternoon. Right now, we are in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms. If storms are able to strengthen, strong wind gusts will be the main concern. High temperatures will be in the mid-80’s this afternoon.

THURSDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, although many of us will stay dry with some passing cloud cover. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the low-90’s.

FRIDAY: It will be HOT starting on Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-90’s, with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees. We’ll be sunny all day long with very limited cloud cover. Remember to take precautions for the heat and don’t spend long amounts of time outdoors, especially in the afternoon.