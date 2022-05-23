Storms return tomorrow with heavy rain possible Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A few isolated showers moved through the region today. An active weather pattern will remain in place through much of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-60s. North wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low-80s. Most of the day will remain dry. South wind around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper-60s. Chance of rain: 40%. South wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll continue an active weather pattern with a chance of rain each day through Thursday. Highs will hover in the upper-70s to low-80s daily. Total rainfall between 2-4” is expected. Rain chances will end by Thursday afternoon and we will stay dry through the weekend.