Storms roll in for this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A strong line of storms begins to move into the area and will continue to move in heading into the overnight hours. The chance for severe weather is likely for the remainder of this weekend. Rain will stick around for the start of your next work week as well, so keep the rain gear handy!

TONIGHT – There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather tonight as a line of storms push into the area early this evening. Storms could be strong at times and there will be gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and some hail associated with these storms.

TOMORROW – Sunday is the main concern with the chance for severe weather, so the SPC has issued a level 1 and 2 risk for our viewing area for tomorrow. Thunderstorms will come in waves and will continue all day on Sunday. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail are all possible with this line of storms.

NEXT WEEK – Rain chances are not going anywhere just yet! More rain and storms are likely for the most part of next week, but temperatures will cool back off into the 80s as a cold front passes through overnight on Sunday.