Storms today, dry tomorrow

COLUMBUS,Mississippi (WCBI)- Showers and storms are going to be moving across the state West to East in a line today. Dry conditions return again tomorrow with cooler temperatures.

TUESDAY: Temperatures today are heading towards the middle 70s before the cold front moves across the state. There is a 90% chances of seeing showers and storms throughout the day. Some of these storms may even become severe at times. Expect the worst conditions to occur between 10 AM to 4 PM. Sky conditions are going to be mostly cloudy to overcast.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Overnight low temperatures will fall back into the 40s, with the passing of the cold front. Cloud coverage will gradually begin to lighten overnight and into the following morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday is going to have the coolest high temperatures in the upper 60s, before they warm into the middle 70s for Thursday and Friday. Overnight low temperatures will warm through the 40s and into the 50s by the end of the week. An evening chance for showers is currently in the forecast for Friday, which will continue into the weekend.