Storms tonight, then clearing out for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Slight risk (2/5) of severe weather tonight with storms capable of large hail up to lime size, and damaging winds. Things improve quick by Friday with a partly cloudy sky and dry conditions for several days.

TONIGHT: Scattered to isolated severe storms, with some staying bone dry and others getting hail, wind, and rain. Storms will form close to dinner time and meander SE along a cold front that is passing through. The biggest threats tonight are hail and wind, but a rogue tornado can not be ruled out. Very unlikely, however. Storms will be able to produce up to 2.00″ hail or so, and 60-70 MPH winds. Otherwise, lows will fall into the low 50s and upper 40s, with partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds, with breezy conditions. The cold front passing through will shift our winds to out of the NNW/WNW at 5-15 MPH gusting to 20. Temperatures will be knocked down a peg into the mid to upper 60s, making for a day that is warm in the sun but cold in the shade. Typical for these transitional periods in spring and fall. Friday night temps will fall into the mid to low 40s, making for a crisp evening/morning.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be much like Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, with more sunshine. Sunday, temperatures will take a step up into the mid 70s. A perfect weather day to try and replicate your favorite pro-golfer out on the course, while pretending to be at the masters. Or to have a barbecue. Overall, a benign and enjoyable weekend, the first calm one in what feels like months. Enjoy!