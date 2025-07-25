Stormy, cooler end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storm chances for the week peak today, with a stormy afternoon likely for most. Next week still looks very hot!

TODAY: Highs in the low 90s, with lots of cloud cover in the afternoon. Rain and storms develop by 1pm, lasting until the evening from south to north with time. Some lightning and very heavy downpours are likely, so if you are out and about a jacket isn’t a bad idea.

TONIGHT: Similar to the last few weeks worth of nights, with lows in the mid 70s and some passing clouds. Muggy & warm, which is typical, though still we are above average.

WEEKEND: Rain chances go down but isolated to scattered storms are still likely, with highs back in the middle 90s Saturday and close to the upper 90s Sunday.