Stormy next couple of days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Tuesday and Wednesday will feature widespread showers & thunderstorms ahead of much nicer weather Friday.

TUESDAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected. Heavy rain is likely in any storm, but some may also produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a level 1 out of 5 “marginal” risk for severe weather. High near 80 degrees. Chance of rain: 80%.

WEDNESDAY: Much like Tuesday, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely. Heavy rain is likely in any storm, but some may also produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has once again placed us under a level 1 out of 5 “marginal” risk for severe weather. High near 82 degrees. Chance of rain: 80%.

THURSDAY: Morning showers followed by afternoon clearing and sunshine. Cooler. High near 77 degrees. Chance of rain: 30%.

LATE WEEK: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look beautiful! Afternoon highs will be in the 80s with plenty of sunshine. Memorial Day (next Monday) also looks nice, but hotter. Have a great week!