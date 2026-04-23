Stormy Pattern After Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more nice day before we enter into a wet and stormy pattern. Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday – stay weather aware and check back for updates.

THURSDAY: Another warm and sunny day. Temperatures will climb to the mid-80’s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine through the day. Winds will be out of the south around 5-10 mph, with gusty winds possible at times.

FRIDAY: The day will start cloudy and dry. A few isolated showers and storms will push through the area during the early afternoon. Then, a line of showers and storms will move from the northwest to the southeast during the late afternoon and evening hours. Widespread rain will follow overnight. Our area is split between a Level 1 and Level 2 risk for severe weather, with the main concern being damaging winds and small hail. An isolated tornado threat exists as well.

WEEKEND: Showers and storms continue through the weekend. Isolated rain and storms will be present through much of the day Saturday, with more widespread rain overnight Saturday. Then, more showers storms will be possible on Sunday. Temperatures will remain warm both days, with highs in the upper-70’s and low-80’s.