Stormy start to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout the start of the work week, as an upper level low pressure system continuously piles in more moisture from the Gulf.

TONIGHT: Storms have been tracking from the southeast through the twin states Sunday evening, bringing heavy rainfall, hail potential, and strong winds. With some areas receiving up to 2-3 inches of rain over just a few hours, there is a potential for localized flooding, especially near rivers and low-lying areas. Temperatures will dip into the lower 60s overnight, as rain and storms continue to track through the area.

TOMORROW: Scattered rain showers and storms remain possible to begin the week. In the next 24 hours, some areas could see another inch or more of rain. Have your rain gear ready! With cloud cover and rain, the high temperature remains below average, reaching into the upper 70s with overnight lows into the lower 60s.

THIS WEEK: Sunshine will work its way back into the picture by mid-week. While Tuesday won’t bring widespread rain, spotty showers are still possible on and off throughout the day. A brief break from rain and storms is expected midweek, and temperatures will be on a warming trend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s, potentially bracing the 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s. By the end of the week, we could reach the warmest temperatures of the year yet!!