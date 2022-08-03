Stormy Today, Rain Chances Decrease Tomorrow

Clouds dominate Wednesday while rain and storm chances stand in the forecast
Brylee Brown,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Typical summertime forecast with temperatures staying closer to average

WEDNESDAY: Low cloud cover and patchy fog present this morning, expect cloudy skies through the rest of the day. A 50% chance of scattered showers and t-storms stands in the forecast with a high temp near 92. Low: 71.

THURSDAY: Rain and storm chances decrease with less cloud cover overhead. High temp remains at 92 with heat index values above 100 in some places. Cloudy overnight with a low temp near 72.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures staying in the low 90s. Overnight lows near 73. A 20% chance of scattered afternoon showers/storms.

THIS WEEKEND: A slight chance of storms on Saturday then increased rain and storm chances return on Sunday. Highs remain in the low 90s with lows ranging through the low 70s.

Rain Chances

