Stormy Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our gloomy weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Keep the umbrella handy!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue to move across the area through the evening hours. Most of the activity will be out of our area by the overnight hours. The southern half of our area remains in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather this evening, with the main concern being damaging winds. Stay weather aware this evening! Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low-70’s.

WEEKEND: Rain and storms are likely on both Saturday and Sunday, although widespread rain is not expected. Storms will be spotty, with a few of us staying dry both days. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-80’s, with heat index values in the upper-90’s on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances stick around through the end of next week, with scattered showers and storms likely each day of the week. High temperatures will range from the mid-80’s to the low-90’s, making for a wet and muggy week.