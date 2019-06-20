Straight line winds cause havoc in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Straight line winds caused havoc for Tupelo commuters, administrators at the high school and some residents.

The storm system with strong straight-line winds hit West Tupelo first, dropping eight transmission poles onto Cliff Gookin Boulevard. Crews were on the scene quickly, removing debris from the road, but power was out at the high school.

Although school is not in session, administrators and other staff are on campus daily during summer break.

“Our principals, assistant principals and counselors, they are here preparing for the next school year, so it does impact what is going on here as we start preparing for the 2019-2020 academic year,” said communications director for TPSD Gregg Ellis.

Straight line winds caused damage in other parts of the city. On Wilson Street, part of a tree crashed through the roof of a house.

Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said about a thousand people were without power early Thursday morning, but it was quickly restored.

“We were able, due to the fact that the city has a loop feed around the city, we were able to reverse and go pick that load up from south Tupelo and put people back in lights real quick,” said Timmons.

No injuries were reported and power to the high school should be restored by Friday.

The National Weather Service said the damage was caused by thunderstorms and straight-line winds.