Stray Shower Possible on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Most of the state is in a drought right now. We need rain! Thankfully, it looks like we have a good chance of getting some over the next few days.

TONIGHT: High clouds move in from the north. We’ll stay dry tonight as temperatures fall into the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Starting off cool and comfortable in the morning. Clouds will be overhead as a storm complex passes west of us through Arkansas. A few isolated showers are possible on Sunday afternoon for communities along I-55. Otherwise, most of the area will be dry, cloudy, and warm on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 80s with only a 20% chance for rain.

MONDAY: A better chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms are possible across the area on Monday. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures a bit lower too, only reaching the mid-80s by Monday afternoon.

TUESDAY: Another decent chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Highs in the mid-80s.