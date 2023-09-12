String of car burglaries continues in Golden Triangle Area

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Dunlap Apartment Complex was hit hard over the weekend.

Over 10 cars were broken into and burglarized.

One victim was shot at.

And the get-a-way car was stolen out of Lowndes County.

The suspects were all believed to be under the age of 18.

10 burglarized cars, shots fired from a stolen gun, and a stolen car from the next county over are just a few crimes police said three juveniles committed over the week in West Point.

The suspects targeted Dunlap Apartments.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the department was told these three individuals were of the nine suspects involved in the spree of more than 30 car burglaries in Starkville just three weeks ago.

One man caught the thieves in the act of burglarizing his car, then chased the three individuals, who were driving a stolen car, until they fired at him with a stolen gun.

Only one person was arrested thanks to video surveillance.

Cook said these repeat offenders lack respect for the law because there are no repercussions for their actions or something more.

“They stole a car over in Lowndes County, came over here, rambling, went in this apartment complex, and started breaking into cars. So it could be gang initiation or just some guys that been getting away with something and decided we are going to keep doing it cause there’s no consequences for doing it,” said Cook.

The chief said the burglars had a kit filled with everything they needed for the crime, but some cars didn’t even need to be forced open.

“Prying them open and then breaking into them with some kind of object. Some doors were left open. There were several doors that were left open with their valuables inside the car,” said Cook.

Cook encouraged parents to be proactive before it’s too late.

“You have to know what your kid is doing, who your kids hang around, and if you suspect your kid is doing something. Talk to your kids, and reach out to us. It’s easier to talk to your kid before they get in trouble than to try to talk to them after they get in trouble and get him the help that he needs,” said Cook.

