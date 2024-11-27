COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms are expected going overnight and into the beginning of our Thanksgiving. Pay extra attention if traveling late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Cold air soon to arrive.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY AM:A strong Arctic front is on the way to the Deep South, bringing scattered showers/storms and then colder air. The line of showers and storms is expected after 7PM and continuing into the earliest hours of our Thursday morning. Severe threats are low, but gusty wind and hail are possible. Any tornado potential is very low, but not zero. Just stay weather aware as we continue through the night and into the morning, especially if you are traveling.

REST OF THANKSGIVING: A few linger showers may be possible. Clouds will be relatively slow to clear. Cold Arctic air will not hesitate pushing in behind the front. Temperatures will fall quickly through the afternoon, eventually heading into the middle 30s overnight.

BLACK FRIDAY: Early shoppers will have to deal with temps in the 30s, but the sky should slowly continue clearing through the day. Highs will reach the 40s to low 50s as dry weather returns. Pack the layers if you’re heading to Oxford for the Egg Bowl!