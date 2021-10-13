Strong front Friday ushers coolest air this season for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Unseasonable warmth continues for the next few days before major temperature changes occur for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a good supply of sun and fair weather clouds today as highs top out in the upper 80s. Record heat is unlikely, but temperatures continue to be 5-10 degrees above normal.

THURSDAY: More warm, humid conditions are expected as highs stay in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: A strong cold front is expected to bring an increase in cloud cover late Friday afternoon and showers Friday evening. A few rumbles of thunder could be mixed in as well, but any severe threat looks to stay north of the region.

SATURDAY: Any clouds should quickly clear after sunrise, leaving the rest of the day beautiful with sunshine and fresh northwest winds. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s – fall perfection!

SUNDAY: The coolest air this season starts the day out with temperatures in the mid 40s! Highs will reach the low 70s later in the day with full sun.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny days continue with mild afternoons and cool nights.