Strong To Severe Storms Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A level (3/5) Enhanced Risk and level (2/5) Slight Risk is in effect for all of NE Mississippi and West Alabama for strong thunderstorms that will develop starting this afternoon.

SEVERE STORM THREAT: With multiple ingredients in play such as instability, wind sheer, and plenty of moisture, strong thunderstorms that do form will be capable of damaging winds, large hail up to golf ball size, and a few tornadoes, some on the stronger side. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts today!

STORM TIMING: The main timeline to be weather aware will be after lunch during the early afternoon hours-midnight. The main tornado risk looks to take place for areas along and south of Hwy 82 during the late afternoon/evening hours. This is when we have instability and stronger low level wind sheer align the most for today.

REST OF THE WEEK: After these storms move off to the east early Thursday morning, we look to dry off and cool back down to the low to mid 70s for both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Rain chances return back this weekend.