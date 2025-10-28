Student teachers learn how to apply Toyota’s principles for success in the classroom

“We use improvement science, kaizen training, to teach several of our classes, graduate and undergraduate classes. If you truly want to improve, you have to get down to the root cause of what is actually happening,” Dean Rock said.

The student teachers said they appreciate the opportunity to learn how to transfer proven strategies for success at Toyota to the classroom setting.

“Interventions in student behaviors, the way Toyota tweaks things for their employees, like we need to do for our students, is the key to a good functioning classroom,” Halley said.

“Having a certain way you would have your classroom run, or a factory run, makes the process go a lot easier,” Moore said.

The same principles Toyota uses to make the Corolla can also be used in the classroom, so teachers and students can have even better outcomes.

The student teachers also took a tour of the plant as part of their trip.