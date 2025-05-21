Students learn ballroom dance through community partnerships

The lessons culminate with a year end exhibition

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – For their final lesson of the year, students were taught a routine they would perform as a group.

For the entire school year, instructors from the Dance Studio of Tupelo have taught students at two Lee County schools, two Tupelo schools, and TCPS.

Teachers and administrators said there are many benefits for the young dancers.

“It brings them all in together, gives them an opportunity they might not have outside of school, confidence in what they are doing and builds determination of getting routine done, working hard, and practicing and all the hard work it takes to perform,” said Haley Lackey, a counselor at Lawhon Elementary.

“It channels their inner energy, students can make connections through academics, Saltillo Elementary is an arts integration school, we incorporate movements, it is woven into our academics, they learn about academic terms like rhythm, get to explore different cultures and genres,” said Janisha Smith, a teacher at Saltillo Elementary.

Students have worked hard all school year, but say they have looked forward to the weekly dance lessons.

“We have fun and can dance with other people and have fun,” said Lawhon Student Alana.

“We get to spend time with our friends and we have fun dancing,” said Lawhon Student Destiny.

The dance lessons are funded by the Mississippi Arts Commission and the annual Dancing with the King event every fall.

The ballroom dance lessons started at Plantersville in 2019, and the program has expanded since then.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.