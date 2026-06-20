Students learn valuable lessons while interacting with SROs at D.A.R.E. Camp

MOOREVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – From three-step dodgeball to Gaga Ball, students at the Lee County Sheriff’s D.A.R.E. Camp are having fun, burning energy, and getting to hang out with the school resource officers who protect their campuses throughout the year.

‘It is a good opportunity for a week-long camp for these kids to learn different things, but more or less interact with law enforcement and build a trust that is so vitally important,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

The Sheriff’s Office has held D.A.R.E. Camps for 25 years. The week-long camp teaches students the importance of conflict resolution, online safety, making wise choices, and the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

There are also field trips, recreation, and a chance to recognize law enforcement as friends who want to help the community.

Former D.A.R.E. Campers can come back as helpers. Some of them have gone on to become teachers, and even sheriff’s deputies.

‘They have reminded me, and some of those are helping with the camp, and at some point they were a child on the other side,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Students say D.A.R.E. Camp is a great way to spend a week of summer vacation.

What do you like about D.A.R.E. Camp?

‘All the field trips, they are really fun and entertaining, and don’t let us get bored,” said Emersyn.

You get to play and hang out with SROS?

‘Yeah, they pick on us a lot, but they are fun, they are nice and they protect us,” said Kora.

Why should people come to D.A.R.E. Camp?

“It teaches you to be nice to people, and not hurt their feelings,” said Matthew.

What have you learned?

‘To always respect your elders,” said Zach.

Am I an elder? ‘Yes,’ said Zach.

What is an elder?

‘ An old person,” Zach said.

‘We have people come and talk to us about aiming for healthy families, don’t do drugs,” said Ava.

D.A.R.E. Camp has also been held in Shannon and Saltillo.