Students learn various aspects of police work in Chief’s Camp

The week long camp builds positive relationships between young people and law enforcement

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – On day four, the classroom for the Chief’s Camp moved outside, to the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.

School Resource Officer Tyler Moore was one of the instructors. He is also a member of TPD’s SWAT Team.

Students learned about SWAT and their gear.

They also ran an obstacle course.

This is the second year for the Chief’s Camp. Over five days, students get to meet officers from all divisions of the Police Department. It’s an opportunity for students to get a better understanding of all aspects of police work.

It also helps build stronger ties between students and police.

“A lot of these kids are from our schools. If we know them on a first-name basis, that is always great. We see them around school and talk with them. It is another relationship-building tool we utilize,” Officer Moore said.

Students said the unique camp is a fun way to learn about those who wear the badge.

“You can trust them, if you are in trouble and you see a crime, you know they are there to help,” said Rising Fifth Grader Mia Robinson.

“Police officers don’t just enforce laws and arrest bad guys, they help a lot of people, and being a police officer is all about helping,” said Rising Sixth Grader Jax Richey.

While the Chief’s Camp wraps up on Friday, June 13, Tupelo Police will have archery, baseball and softball camps throughout the first week in July.

The Baseball camp starts next Tuesday, June 17. For more information, go to the Tupelo Police Department’s Facebook page.

