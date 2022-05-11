Students wrapped up training in Milam Elementary Girls Leadership Academy

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a room full of girl power! More than 30 students in Tupelo wrapped up months of training in the Milam Elementary Girls Leadership Academy.

The school club for female students fosters characteristics like courage, confidence, and goal-setting.

The girls have been participating in programs and activities that help them not only build leadership skills, but improve their communication skills.

They wrapped up the year with a luncheon at Bulldog Burger. Our very own Aundrea Self was the guest speaker.

Girls are selected for the club based on essays they write explaining what characteristics they think a good leader should have.