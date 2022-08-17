Sturgis South Rally coming back to Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After a two-year hiatus, the rumble of motorcycle engines is returning to the streets of Sturgis.

The Sturgis South Rally is back! And the bikers start rolling back into Oktibbeha County Thursday.

A long weekend of music, food, vendors, and games for the kids – and the bikers starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

A Rally favorite, the Dinner Ride, returns Friday night followed by music from the Full Circle Band.

COVID put the brakes on the rally for the past 2 years, but organizers are hoping for large crowds.