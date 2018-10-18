Successors to 155th in Kuwait named

FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) – A U.S. Army armored brigade from Fort Carson, Colorado, will deploy to Kuwait next year.

The Army announced Thursday that the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team will replace a brigade from the Mississippi Army National Guard next spring as part of the regular rotation of forces.

- Advertisement -

The 3rd Armored Brigade is part of the 4th Infantry Division, which is based at Fort Carson outside Colorado Springs. The Army declined to say how many soldiers would deploy, citing security concerns.

Fort Carson currently has four other units deployed. They are the 1st Stryker Brigade, the 2nd Infantry Brigade, the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade and the 10th Field Hospital.

Another Fort Carson unit is preparing to deploy to Afghanistan, the 4th Infantry Division’s headquarters battalion.