Such a gloomy day, light at the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A low pressure system overnight brought rain showers across the Deep South last night and through this afternoon. Temperatures remained quite chilly today too!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage will continue through the overnight hours. There is a weak high pressure system off to the West that is not going to be doing much help tonight when it comes to clearing out the clouds. Overnight low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud coverage will be heavy for most of the day, becoming clearer in the late afternoon/ early evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clearer sky conditions Wednesday night will allow overnight temperatures to drop into the middle 20s.

END OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will be in the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Sky conditions will be clear and sunny, with a 0% chance of seeing any rain showers. The overnight low temperatures will continue to be cold in the middle to upper 20s. Friday night football is going to be cold. Be ready to be layered up with jackets, blankets, and sipping on a hot beverage!

WEEKEND: Expect to see a lot of clear, blue and sunny sky conditions over the weekend. However, temperatures do not look like they are going to be getting much warmer. Temperatures are going to range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.