Sulligent Community Church holds clothing drive
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) — The Sulligent Community Church is living up to both parts of its name.
The church is helping make sure its neighbors are ready for the season by holding a clothing drive.
Sulligent Community Church is going beyond its own walls to help the community fill its needs.
On this Saturday, it was a free clothing drive. Member Kim Burns said it’s one of the many ways the church works to give back and fulfill its mission.
“We try to do as much as we can to give back to the community.” said Burns. “Whether it be somebody in need, we do vacation bible school, we have children’s ministry, adult Bible Study, youth Bible Study, we’re just here to serve and be the hands and feet of Jesus.”
Younger members, like Erika Wolfe, are also learning the importance and satisfaction of giving back.
“It feels good knowing that so many people are struggling and even people inside the church are struggling but just being able to come together to show God’s love it is very amazing.” Wolfe said.
Marty Burns said they are always taking donations and anytime there is a need, the person or family can just reach out to the church, and they’ll help the best they can.
“We’re always open for donations.” Burns said. “The closet is open year-round, if needed for a fire, family loses clothing in a fire, or you’re just in a bad situation, we’re here to help,” Burns says.
Members of Sulligent said it’s open to anyone with a need. And if anyone wants to donate or if they know someone in need, just contact the church.
The church will also hold the clothing drive next Saturday for anyone who missed the event.