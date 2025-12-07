Sulligent Community Church holds clothing drive

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) — The Sulligent Community Church is living up to both parts of its name.

The church is helping make sure its neighbors are ready for the season by holding a clothing drive.

Sulligent Community Church is going beyond its own walls to help the community fill its needs.

On this Saturday, it was a free clothing drive. Member Kim Burns said it’s one of the many ways the church works to give back and fulfill its mission.

“We try to do as much as we can to give back to the community.” said Burns. “Whether it be somebody in need, we do vacation bible school, we have children’s ministry, adult Bible Study, youth Bible Study, we’re just here to serve and be the hands and feet of Jesus.”

Younger members, like Erika Wolfe, are also learning the importance and satisfaction of giving back.

“It feels good knowing that so many people are struggling and even people inside the church are struggling but just being able to come together to show God’s love it is very amazing.” Wolfe said.

Marty Burns said they are always taking donations and anytime there is a need, the person or family can just reach out to the church, and they’ll help the best they can.