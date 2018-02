SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) — One of the top linemen in the WCBI viewing area is continuing his gridiron dreams.

Sulligent High senior Hunter Motichek signed to continue his football career at Lindenwood university in Belleville, Illinois on Friday.

Motichek was one of the anchors of a strong line that helped Sulligent advance all the way to the 2017 AHSAA 2A Football Playoff semifinals.