Sultry couple days ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat will start to take over as we progress through the weekend and into next week, before rain chances start to build mid-week.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be a very sunny day, with few clouds and a very high UV index. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s, and it is possible some places hit 100 today. The heat index won’t be much hotter than 100-103 as the humidity, especially for this time of year, is relatively low. Sunday we start to introduce a rain chance into the forecast, albeit small at 20%. Isolated showers and a brief storm are possible as we reach peak daytime heating. This appears to be the day with the best chance of reaching 100 degrees here in the Golden Triangle, and with a bit more humidity than Saturday, heat indices could reach 105. Lows both nights will be in the low to mid 70s, offering some refuge from oppressive daytime temps.

START OF NEXT WEEK: As we enter next week, not much will change for us in terms of temperatures. Monday and Tuesday both feature temps in the upper 90s once again, with more humidity building in. This means that heat stress and feels like temps will be a concern for us. While we keep the rain chances for Monday and Tuesday, the timing of that rain is likely later in the day after we have reached dangerous temperatures, meaning what rain we see may offer little relief. Nights will be mild in the low to mid 70s, and winds will be light.