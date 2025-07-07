Sultry Monday before rain chances increase

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A sweltering day is on the way to start the week, with temperatures peaking in the mid 90s and heat indexes over 100.

TODAY: Isolated showers will develop after lunch, and a storm or two is possible. Highs in the mid 90s with a mixed bag of conditions, with most staying very sunny, and others finding themselves under shower before clearing up.

TONIGHT: Very warm and muggy, expect to have your car’s windshield be foggy if you are heading out early Tuesday. Dry and quiet otherwise, with lows in the mid to low 70s.

TOMORROW: A greater chance of rain and storms at 40%, which will happen after lunch before ending around midnight. Highs take a small step back into the mid to low 90s, and it will be very humid again.

AHEAD: Rain chances go up, with Wednesday through Friday looking wet for most of the area. Expect afternoon showers and storms, with a couple of which being strong.