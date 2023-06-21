Summer begins Wednesday with below average temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay several degrees below average through the end of the week. Summer heat returns this weekend!

WEDNESDAY: The sky will cloud up gradually through the day, limiting sunshine compared to previous days. Highs will get knocked down several degrees into the middle 80s. Scattered showers become more likely today, but not until after 4-5 PM. Mid-level dry air will once again limit the duration and coverage of the evening showers.

THURSDAY: Clouds will likely linger, but rain coverage looks to decrease relative to Wednesday. Highs remain in the lower to middle 80s.

FRIDAY: We begin the transition back to some hotter weather, but highs should still hold in the mid 80s in this process. Limited to rain is expected.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks dry and mostly sunny as highs bounce back into the lower 90s! Sunday trends even hotter, possibly into the middle 90s. The upper-air pattern still looks to trend toward a more unsettled northwest flow, which could open up the door for a thunderstorm complex for us Sunday evening or early Monday. Stay tuned, as this pattern looks to linger into early next week.