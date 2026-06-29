Summer fun and faith the focus at Connect Camps

‘Connect Camps is a remarkable day camp experience, a group comes into town, sets up camp at church, so you don’t have to go away to camp,” Holliday said.

It is high energy, with campers placed in packs according to their ages. Each pack is named after an animal.

‘You’ve got the forest animals, like the bears, panthers, we have fish, barracudas and eels, there are a lot of them,” said Shelley Farmer, director of children’s ministry at HBC.

Along with the Connect Camps team, it takes an army of volunteers to pull everything off and bring the Christ-centered camp to kids in the region.

‘It takes a lot of help from the church to do this camp, so they don’t just come here and do it and leave. We want to connect with the community, so we have a lot of church members here involved, other churches taking part as well,” Farmer said.

All of the activities are meant to show campers that following Christ is an adventure, at any age.