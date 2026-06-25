Summer has arrived

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Only one more day with showers and storms before we dry off for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Isolated showers and storms will continue during the morning hours before more scattered rain and storms move through the area this afternoon and evening. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the upper-80’s this afternoon.

FRIDAY: A couple of light showers are possible in the early morning hours, but we’ll be dry by late morning. By the afternoon, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. It is going to be hot, with high temperatures in the mid-90’s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the upper-90’s and low-100’s tomorrow afternoon, so take precautions if you’ll be outdoors in the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine both days, with no rain expected. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-90’s, with feels-like temperatures in the upper-90’s and low-100’s. Same as Friday – take heat safety precautions if you’ll be outdoors for long periods of time. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and watch for signs of heat-related illness.