Summer now in full swing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- And we thought last week was hot… temperatures this week are going to be dangerous. High temperatures are heading towards triple digits, with heat indices pushing beyond. Stay hydrated and stay protected from this heat!

MONDAY NIGHT: After a hot day, the temperature will be slow to cool off. Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions throughout the night. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Hot temperatures continuing in the low to middle 90s! Expect to have a lot of sun shining down and only a few clouds, not enough to give a long enough break from the heat. Low temperatures will be warm again, in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures continuing in the middle to upper 90s. Just another hot day in the Deep South during summertime! There is going to be slightly more cloud coverage for the middle of the week, with a chance for a few rain showers. Lower 70s are going to be expected again Wednesday night.

THURS/FRI: Here comes the real heat! High temperatures for the end of the week are going to make their way into the triple digits. Yes, that does mean 100+ degrees. Heat indices are going to be greater than that, potentially feeling like 110+ degrees. With mostly clear conditions both days, stay aware with how your body is feeling. Keep hydrated and protected with reapplying sunscreen. Overnight lows will be warmer too, in the middle to upper 70s.