Summer to stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Lots of sun and toasty temperatures through the middle of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A mild but comfortable night, with extra clouds sticking around. Temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will stick around through the morning. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s, with an isolated rain chance through the afternoon and into the evening. Once the rain chance dries and the clouds clear, temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear sky staying into the end of the week. Staying in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s/upper 50s.