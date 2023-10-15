Sun Returns on Monday, Gradually Getting Warmer This Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cool and cloudy day on Sunday, sunshine returns this week as the days gradually get warmer.

TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly clear out overnight as temperatures drop into the low 40s.

MONDAY: A chilly start, then feeling more pleasant in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s on Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll still have a northerly breeze gusting around 20 mph at times, so it may feel a bit cool in the shade.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine both days. Beautiful weather for this time of year. Tuesday’s high is 70°, and Wednesday’s high is 74°. Make plans to get outside and enjoy it!

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds build in from the west on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. At this point, most of the day on Thursday looks dry, but showers are expected to move in by Thursday night. A few showers could linger into Friday morning, but once the front passes through, things should begin to clear up by Friday afternoon. We’ll keep you posted!