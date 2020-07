LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force agents have made a dent in the supply of a popular party drug.

Agents searched a William Roberts Terrace apartment Sunday where they seized 588 units of Ecstasy. Marijuana and 3 guns were also recovered.

Joseph Fenton, 36m of Columbus is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent, trafficking of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

More arrests are expected.