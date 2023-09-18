Sunny and Dry This Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A quiet weather pattern will take over this week, leaving us high and dry with consecutive sunny days.

TONIGHT: Cooler! Most locations will dip into the upper 50s! Maybe wear a hoodie or light jacket if you plan to be out early Monday morning?

MONDAY: We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s, so you may want to wear a hoodie or light jacket out the door on Monday morning. The sun will quickly warm us up by lunchtime though, with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 80s Monday afternoon. High near 84° with full sunshine and hardly any humidity!

TUESDAY: Another nice day! Warm in the sun, but pleasant in the shade. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s on Tuesday afternoon. High near 86°.

REST OF THE WEEK: Beautiful! A little bit warmer on Wednesday, but upper 80s are the warmest we’ll get this week. We aren’t expecting any fronts or systems to impact our weather over the next 7 days, so things look quiet for the rest of the week. We’re ok right now, but drought conditions could become an issue in the future, depending on how long this dry spell lasts. We’ll keep you posted!

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nigel has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean and could become a major hurricane by Tuesday. Thankfully, this storm will move quickly and curve out to sea. It’s no threat to land.