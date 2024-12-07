Sunny and warmer ahead of upcoming cold front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A brief warming trend is on the way this weekend! Sunshine will stick around for Saturday, before the next rain chance returns by Sunday.

SATURDAY: We’re holding onto sunshine and dry conditions! It will be warmer in comparison to the past few days, so it will be a wonderful day to get some Christmas shopping done! You’ll still need an extra layer to stay warm if you’re going outside. The high temperature will be more seasonal, reaching up to the low to mid 50s by the afternoon, with overnight low temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. It will be mostly clear, with subtle cloud cover building into the afternoon hours.

SUNDAY: The weekend will end overcast, as rain showers track in and strengthen throughout the day. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, but any severe threats are very unlikely. It will be slightly warmer as well, with the high temperature reaching into the upper 50s. The overnight lows will remain mild as well.

UPCOMING WEEK: The week will start off warmer, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday, but a notable cold front will push through on Tuesday afternoon. Scattered rain chances will linger into the first half of the week. Expect temperatures to drop significantly after the showers pass on Tuesday, leaving behind temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the rest of the work week.