With rain finally starting to exit the area, the first weekend of 2020 is shaping up to be fairly pleasant. We are keeping an eye on a couple of chances for rain and maybe some storms through next week.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: We’ll have a few leftover areas of light rain early, but we will be dry after midnight. Clouds will start to clear out and we will be mostly clear by sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies for much of the day, apart from a few high clouds. It’ll be a little on the chilly side with highs only near 50. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph at times.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with temperatures falling to the freezing mark in many areas. A calm and quiet night.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: We’ll be mostly sunny through the day on Sunday with temperatures getting to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will slowly filter in through the day on Monday, but most if not all of Monday will be dry. Highs on Monday will be in the low 60s. Rain showers will move into the area after sunset Monday and into the very early morning hours of Tuesday. No storms are expected, this will just be some light rain.

TUESDAY: Aside from a few morning showers, much of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: We’ll be sunny once again on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will build into the area through the day on Thursday as yet another system approaches the area. Rain and some storms are possible through the day on Friday with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram