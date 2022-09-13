Sunny, dry week continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – High pressure rules the Southeast this week, giving dry & sunny days.

OVERNIGHT: Expect a clear sky with overnight lows back in the 50s – not quite as cool as the low 50s as Tuesday morning, but still pleasant!

REST OF WEEK: Sunshine continues through the end of the week. Highs will moderate into the upper 80s starting Wednesday, pushing to near 90 degrees by the end of the week. The good news is moisture/humidity levels will remain low, so no major heat stress issues are expected. Overnight lows will rise slightly as well, into the lower and middle 60s by Friday.