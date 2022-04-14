Sunny end to week, storms could return for Easter weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a stormy Wednesday, quiet and sunny weather briefly takes hold for the end of the week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with high pressure building in – highs reach the 70s with a gentle and fresh north breeze bringing in lower humidity!

FRIDAY: Thursday’s high pressure will slide east during the day, bringing a return to southerly winds, warmer air, and increasing humidity. The day stays dry with plenty of sun, but clouds will increase in the evening. Showers and isolated storms could develop into north MS after midnight, and these could storms could briefly become strong. The overall severe weather risk remains very low at this point.

EASTER WEEKEND: Periods of showers and embedded thunderstorms are possible both days, but there will be some dry time mixed in as well. Unfortunately, outdoor plans could be impacted by these occasional showers & storms, so have a backup plan!

NEXT WEEK: The first half of next week looks to start off seasonably mild and dry. A few showers could return by next Wednesday.