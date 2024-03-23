Sunny skies and gusty winds today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front passed through the area overnight. It won’t drop our highs much this weekend, but its passage will be felt in the form of gusty winds today. Sunday and Monday will be quiet ahead of our next system which will bring a chance for thunderstorms late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

SATURDAY: Clouds will clear from north to south this morning. By the afternoon, we will all have plentiful sunshine. A north wind will be with us all day. It will be sustained between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Highs will peak in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to drop into the upper-30s. Have a jacket ready as you go to Sunday morning services!

SUNDAY: Another nice day. High clouds will move in to signal our approaching system. Temperatures will rise to the 70° mark.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front draped across the central US will pass through NE MS late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. Rain and potentially thunderstorms could accompany the front as it passes. The instability and energy required for severe thunderstorms looks weak with this system, but a stray severe storm cannot be ruled out, especially south of US-82. Continue to check back with WCBI as we fine-tune this forecast!