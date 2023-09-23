Sunny This Weekend Ahead of Rain Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Starting off this Saturday with clear skies that will stick around through this afternoon. Lots of sunshine is in store for today with highs nearing 90. A few clouds will start to move in on Sunday with a few isolated showers, but most of the rain will hold off until Monday.

TODAY/TONIGHT – It will be another hot and sunny day for your Saturday with clear skies and highs nearing 90! Today also marks the official start of Fall! Although highs are still pretty warm, our overnight temperatures will begin to feel a little more like Fall. Temperatures will be cooling off into the low 60s tonight, so it could feel a little more chilly if you have any outdoor plans for this evening. As we head into the overnight hours, skies remain mostly clear through the night.

TOMORROW – Clouds begin to build into the area starting on your Sunday morning. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for your afternoon with a 20% chance of rain. A few isolated showers are possible for a few, but most of us will stay dry for Sunday. Highs are still pretty warm in the mid to upper 80s for tomorrow afternoon.

NEXT WEEK – As we take a look into your next work week, we see a better chance for some rain that will also help to keep our temperatures slightly cooler.