Sunshine returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures will finally moderate this weekend as sunshine returns.

FRIDAY: Stubborn clouds will linger across a good portion of the region today, limiting high temperatures again to the mid and upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Expect evening temperatures in the low 50s or upper 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Some clouds may clear overnight, allowing a few areas to see lows drop into the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: Saturday morning should start mostly cloudy, but cloud cover is expected to finally clear by midday. The rest of the weekend looks sunny and slightly cooler than average with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Mornings will be chilly with low temperatures near 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine and climbing temperatures will be the rule through at least Wednesday. Expect highs to reach the 70s each day and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Another strong front looks to move in late Thursday or Friday and bring more showers and another surge of colder air.