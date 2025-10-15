Sunshine Sticks Around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending the week with dry conditions, but storms return for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Very much of a copy and paste week with highs in the mid 80s today. Above average conditions continue for your Wednesday with plenty of sunshine overhead and dewpoints in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lows will be in the mid 50s for most of NE Mississippi and Alabama with passing clouds overhead.

THURSDAY: Mostly the same as Wednesday with highs in the 80s and lots of sunshine!

INTO THE WEEKEND: Moisture will slowly increase into Saturday with a strong cold front approaching. This cold front will bring showers and storm in the later half of Saturday into Sunday. Some of these could be strong to severe. More details to come. After the front moves through, highs will be in the 70s for Sunday.