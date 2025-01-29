SUPER BOWL SPECIAL: Looking back at A.J. Brown’s legacy in Starkville

The Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver will be playing in his second Super Bowl.

A.J. Brown has certainly made a name for himself in the National Football League. At just 27 years old, he’s already a 3-time All-Pro, a 3-time Pro-Bowler, and will be playing in his second Super Bowl next week. He’s right at the top of the list among the best wide receivers in the NFL, and arguably the most “unguardable” of them all. But before his NFL career, and before he left Ole Miss as one of the best to ever play in Oxford, he was an absolutely dominant force at Starkville High School.

During his time as a Yellowjacket, he set records all over the place and turned heads whenever he was on the field. He ended his career as a state champion his senior year, and the pure physicality and talent he brought to the gridiron was truly unmatched.

His former head coach Jamie Mitchell became well acquainted with Brown during his time on the sideline and knows that the ability to coach a player like that is rare.

“I’ve been coaching for 34 years and I don’t think I’ve ever had another guy like that. Obviously, he’s playing at the highest level right now, but his career at Starkville was just unbelievable,” said Mitchell. “He was just a guy where in a situation that you needed to get somebody the ball, whether it be a first down or a big play, there was no question where that ball was going.”

His senior year, he recorded 83 receptions for 1,371 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to the 6A state championship. There was no doubt that he was also named to the All-State team as well as other multiple accomplishments. His junior year was exceptional as well, with over a thousand yards and 16 touchdowns. That year and his sophomore year, he had elite gunslinger Brady Davis throwing him the ball, where they quickly built rapport to find the end zone.

Davis recalls many fond memories of Brown but emphasized the receiver’s work ethic and constant desire to be the best athlete on the field every game.

“He had the talent and the God-given ability. To go along with it, his work ethic was unmatched. The talent is going to be there, but when you’re that talented and you’re also the hardest worker in the room, you’re going to play for some Super Bowls,” said Davis. “When he was leaving Starkville, it was all about where he was going to go, not what he was going to do. Everybody knew what he was going to do. He was going to go excel at his next spot and then eventually make it to where he’s at today.”

Now, A.J. Brown will be playing in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, his second trip to the big game. He played a large part in helping the Eagles make it this far, with another All-Pro season and big catches all year long. But if you ask Davis, Mitchell, or anyone in Starkville, they’ll tell you that they’re not surprised at all that Brown continues to succeed. It’s a common sentiment around all of Mississippi that if you watched A.J. Brown play football at Starkville, you knew he was destined for greatness.

“It’s a dream come true for any coach and I’ve been blessed. I’ve had maybe ten guys who have played in the league, but he’s the first one to play in the Super Bowl,” said Mitchell. “That doesn’t happen often at all. It will be a huge day for Starkville and the Yellowjacket nation and all our football teams that he was a part of. I guarantee those guys will all be tuned in and watching every play.”