Super Tuesday: Alabama residents cast votes in primary elections

ALABAMA (WCBI) – March 5 is Super Tuesday. 16 states are holding Primary Elections, including Alabama.

Of course, the big draws are the party primaries for President. All of the seats in the House of Representatives are also on the ballot.

In Alabama, there are also some statewide races, including Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Criminal and Civil Appeals Court Judges, and President of the Public Service Commission.

At the County level, there are some seats up for grabs too. In Lamar County, where we shot this video, the Superintendent of Education, Seats on the County Commission, and Probate Judge were all on the ballot.

Over in Pickens County, the Superintendent of Education and a spot on the Board of Education was up for grabs.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

