Supervisors approve Sheriff’s request for department mechanic

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On April 30, Supervisors approved Sheriff Eddie Hawkins’ request to hire a dedicated mechanic to perform repairs and maintenance on his department’s vehicles.

The sheriff and supervisors see the move as potential money and time-saver, since they won’t have to rely on taking cruisers to area service centers.

Supervisors believe the start-up costs will be relatively small, and they already have a building available.

They plan to compare costs after a year to determine the amount of savings.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.