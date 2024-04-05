Supervisors, area legislators outline opposition to annex into city

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County supervisors and area legislators outlined their opposition to the city of Columbus’s annexation plans.

The open letter to residents said the city has failed to provide infrastructure upgrades to areas that were annexed in 2014.

Another point of contention is the cost. The city’s consultant said the proposed annexation would result in at least $220,000 shortfall each year, along with higher taxes for those in the annexation.

Citing information from the Golden Triangle Development LINK, the letter also showed the annexed area would actually hurt the city’s chance to attract new business. That’s because median household income and disposable income rates would be lower.

The next phase for the city will be to petition the Chancery Court and post public notices in the areas to be annexed.

